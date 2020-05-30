The curfew will start 8 p.m. today and end Sunday at 5:30 a.m

Metro rail service into downtown has been suspended, and bus lines in the downtown, Fairfax and East Los Angeles areas are all experiencing delays and rolling detours.

Protestors and police faced off on the 101 Freeway on the Echo Park - Silver Lake border

Police were out in force across Los Angeles today, trying to hold the peace amid multiple protests tied to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a citywide.

In the Fairfax District, several hundred demonstrators converged, with many taking over the intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, shutting down traffic. At the nearby intersection of Third and Edinburgh Avenue, several police cars were vandalized and rubber bullets were fired to try to control the crowd.

Police tried to hold the line against further advancement, and could be seen engaging in scuffles with some protesters, with some officers using their clubs.

Police later brought in large, military-style vehicles to clear the streets, and some sign-carrying protesters chanting "Eat the rich" came to Beverly Hills' famed shopping street Rodeo Drive.

In Boyle Heights, an estimated 200 to 300 people gathered at Mariachi Plaza this afternoon to protest police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. Metro halted Gold Line rail service at the Mariachi Plaza and Soto Street stations. But there were no reports of violence.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Garcetti initially imposed a curfew on part of Downtown but, as violence flared up in the Fairfax District, expanded it to the entire city. The order will be in place from 8 p.m. today until Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m.

“I will always protect Angelenos’ right to make their voices heard — and we can lead the movement against racism without fear of violence or vandalism,” said Garcetti in a statement. “The vast majority of people taking to the streets are doing it peacefully, powerfully, and with reverence for the sacred cause they’re fighting for. This curfew is in place to protect their safety — and the safety of all who live and work in our city.”

The mayor joined many other city officials Saturday in sympathizing with demonstrators while also appealing for calm. "With liberty comes responsibility to be able to peacefully protest," Garcetti said.

"For that one or two percent of the protesters who think that (violence) is the way to make a statement, do not do a disservice to the memory of George Floyd (and) the folks who have died at the hands of the brutality that we all stand against," Garcetti said.

Garcetti told reporters he had no plan to call for National Guard troops to assist police. "This is not 1992. We are not going to evoke what happened then and call in the National Guard. But that's on all of us. Let's all of us de-escalate," he said.

Reverend Najuma Smith Pollard, program manager for the USC Cecil Murray Center for Community Engagement added, "It is the right thing to stand up and speak out. We don't need more mayhem. It doesn't work."

This story has been updated with the expansion of the curfew.