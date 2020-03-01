A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.
A 58-year-old woman was killed and her husband was badly injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while crossing Sunset Boulevard near Echo Park. Eastsider
The Gold Line that now terminates in East Los Angeles would be extended to Whittier instead of South El Monte under the most recent Metro staff recommendations. Eastsider
Social media postings by family and friends mourned the death of an Occidental College sophomore a few days after he was found unconscious in his dorm room. It's the second death of an Occidental College student this year. Eastsider
Fans of Highland Park's favorite elotero lined up around the block to say goodbye and order one last elote from to Andres Santos, who is retiring after selling Mexican-style corn-on-the-cob at for more than two decades. ABC7
A groundbreaking was held this morning for A Bridge Home facility in Los Feliz near Griffith Park that will temporarily provide shelter for homeless people as they transition to permanent supportive housing. Eastsider
One member of the homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake was arrested during a tense confrontation with park rangers that was caught on video. Eastsider
A forum on the homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake attracted a large audience one day after a homeless man was arrested at the lake. CBS2
The L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board of directors voted in favor of starting a three- year project for ride-hailing services for short trips to six designated service zones, including one covering Eagle Rock, Glendale and Highland Park. Eastsider
There are only two candidates on the March 3 ballot seeking to represent L.A. Unified's District 5 election, which stretches from Los Feliz to East L.A. But a whole lot of money is being spent on them. Eastsider
Two activists who have never held a major elected office are now on the March 3 primary ballot to contest incumbent Councilman David Ryu in the Council District 4 race. Both female challengers fault the city -- and Ryu -- for the way they've handled the homeless crisis. Eastsider
José Huizar is being termed out of his Council District 14 seat, and his eventful time on the Council is coming to an end. Five candidates are on the March 3 ballot to replace him. With no incumbent running, the race for Council District 14 would seem to be wide open. Sort of. Eastsider
Relatives of a 49-year-old man found dead on a Boyle Heights sidewalk last year are suing Los Angeles County and the coroner for negligence after the decedent's body was mistakenly given to members of another family, who buried him in Mexico. Eastsider
There's a new effort to raise awareness of El Sereno -- not only in the form of more community signs but in renaming the neighborhood council as well. Eastsider
