A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved plans to shut down the St. Vincent Medical Center and divert patients to nearby hospitals, reports The Eastsider. Judge Ernest M. Robles, in a ruling issued on Thursday, rejected objections to the closure by the California Nurses Association, which said the shut down of St. Vincent and its busy emergency room presents a grave public safety risk.

KTLA reports that a burglar broke into and attempted to steal cash from two Colorado Boulevard restaurants in Eagle Rock earlier this week in the latest crimes to target the neighborhood's main commercial strip. In early November, a few business burglaries and vandalism took place near Colorado and Eagle Rock boulevards. A year ago, five Colorado Boulevard businesses were broken into in a single night.

Nobody was hurt when a truck collided with an empty Gold Line train car about 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1300 block of East First Street in Boyle Heights, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Council District 14 candidates Jamie Tijerina and real estate broker Hal Bastian failed to qualify for the ballot for the March election. Why? Because they did not collect the 500 voter signatures required to appear on the ballot, reports The L.A. Times.

29-year-old Ben Proudfoot, a short-form documentary filmmaker and founder of Breakwater Studios in Los Feliz, was recently named one of Forbes‘ 30 Under 30, says the Los Feliz Ledger.

Does the Eastside start in East L.A or Echo Park? Silver Lake or Boyle Heights? Blogger Tony Pierce asks the question in some on-the-street interviews for Los Angeleno.

It's been nearly twenty years since Historic Filipinotown was officially recognized by the city. The L.A. Times explores how that came to be, the area's historic role as a first-stop for Filipino immigrants over the decades and the challenges posed by gentrification.

A group of Los Feliz homeowners and residents have filed a lawsuit over the city's plans to build a 100-bed homeless shelter on the edge of Griffith Park, the L.A. Times reports.

Apparel News stops by the Lincoln Heights workspace of fashion designer Elliott Evan, whose latest collections put an avant-garde spin on military-inspired fashion. The look includes oversize jackets, paratrooper-style gloves and hat with a mesh mask.

One Thousand Birds, a sound and technology studio has left Culver City behind for a new studio in Highland Park. The new studio is on the second floor of the former Owl Pharmacy on Figueroa Street that now serve as the L.A. officers for the ad and marketing agency Chandelier Creative. The company has hired Jackie! Zhou as Sound Designer & Mixer and KT Pipal as Sound Designer & Producer as part of the Eastside move.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

This Week's Most Popular Eastsider Stories

Highland Park shooting victim was a 15-year-old boy

Hospital operator plans to close St. Vincent Medical Center

Highland Park shooting leaves one dead

Police seek Highland Park and Silver Lake beauty salon bandits

Griffith Park hiker dies after suffering heart attack