A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

The FBI now has its own investigation of a secret clique of East Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies who have been accused of harassing and attacking younger deputies. A group calling itself Los Banditos - wearing matching tattoos of a skeleton with a sombrero, bandolier and pistol - have been described as a clique of predominantly Latino deputies who harass young Latino officers at the station. The FBI probe follows a claim of harassment and discrimination by seven deputies, as well as a claim by Sheriff Alex Villanueva officer that his department has taken steps to deal with the matter. Los Angeles Times

One of the people who attended several meetings of an anti-Trump group at the Echo Park United Methodist Church in 2017 was an LAPD informant who secretly recorded the gatherings and passed along the intel to the department. Police began monitoring the meetings as they were apparently concerned about the potential for violence as a wave of anti-Donald Trump demonstrations were held in the year after he was elected. The LAPD informant equipped with a hidden recorder attended four meetings of Refuse Fascism. But none of the information provided by the informant revealed any credible threats. L.A. Times

The notorious LaBianca house, where Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary were killed by the Manson "family," is back on the market. The 2-bedroom Spanish at 3311 Waverly Drive is now listed for $1,988,800 on Redfin. The property description mentions the "unobstructed front and back views," the proximity to Griffith Observatory and the privacy afforded by a 31,000+ square-foot lot. "You may never want to leave," the listing states. It does not mention, however, that grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary were murdered there by in August 1969. The agent’s notes, though, say to research before showing the property. Curbed

Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney for an encore at McCartney's recent Dodger Stadium concert. Sir Richard Starkey -- also known as Ringo -- climbed behind a "stripped back drum kit," and joined Sir Paul for a reprise of "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Helter Skelter." It was reportedly the first time in five years that the surviving members of the Fab Four played together. Uproxx

Opinion seemed divided at a public meeting in Eagle Rock about Metro's plan for Bus Rapid Transit lanes. About half the audience speakers favored running the bus route down Colorado Boulevard, while the other half wanted it to take the 134 Freeway. About 350 members of the public massed into Eagle Rock Plaza for Metro's presentation, and about 70 community members handed in speaker cards. Metro itself has recommended the Colorado Boulevard route. If that plan is enacted, Colorado Boulevard would have a bus-only lane - part of a "bus rapid corridor" between Pasadena and North Hollywood. Boulevard Sentinel and StreetsblogLA

Friends and family of Melyda "Mely" Corado held a memorial, marking one year since the Trader Joe's manager was fatally hit by a policeman’s bullet during an exchange of fire between police and a suspect outside the Silver Lake Trader Joe's. Meanwhile, Corado’s family has filed a wrongful death suit against the LAPD, and the suspect in the shootout, Gene Evin Atkins, awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 28. He has told a judge that he was a prophet sent by Jesus. The Eastsider

A man and woman suspected of being involved in a shooting in El Sereno were taken into custody after they crashed their car a short distance from the incident. The suspects allegedly fired at a man in the 5400 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 1:54 a.m. Tuesday morning. The man was not injured. The suspects fled in a vehicle down Valley Boulevard. They didn’t make it very far before they were involved in a collision. Both suspects were taken into custody on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The Eastsider

Parents of a 16-year-old boy shot 19 times by police during a 2016 traffic stop in Boyle Heights reached a $200,000 settlement of a lawsuit in which they alleged their son was killed without provocation. Jose Méndez was driving on Lorena Street about 10:45 p.m. when the officers conducted a "high risk" traffic stop because of the area and time of day and due to the car possibly having been stolen. Police said Méndez pointed a gun at them before officers opened fire. Juan and Josefina Méndez countered in their lawsuit that no commands were issued to their son before shots were fired. The Eastsider

A lawsuit was brought against Los Angeles Unified, alleging a teacher in East Los Angeles molested a teenage boy in 2017-18 when he was 15 years old. The plaintiff, now 16, is identified only as G.L in the complaint, and was a student at the East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy at Esteban E Torres High School. The teacher, Gina Murry, was arrested in 2018, and charged with six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and four counts each of lewd act upon a child, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object. The Eastsider

Will the chain-link fence around the Silver Lake reservoirs ever come down? That's one of the many issues to be covered by Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan process - which is still in the early stages. The Eastsider

A police officer in Historic Filipinotown opened fire on a knife-wielding man who allegedly charged at police. The incident began after police responded to a call reporting a man with a knife in a residence in the 300 block of N. Commonwealth Avenue. Responding officers attempted to calm down the situation with the knife-wielding suspect, said LAPD spokesperson, Jeff Lee. But the suspect charged at the police, leading one of the officers to shoot the suspect, the LAPD said. The suspect then ran into a nearby convenience store where officers were able to subdue him using less-lethal munitions. The suspect, a 49-year-old Latino man, was transported to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for an injury. The Eastsider

How did a nice Jewish couple with three kids end up running Circus of Books, the now-defunct center of gay pornography and ... uh ... informal social encounters? Filmmaker and artist Rachel Mason has created a documentary exploring how her parents, Karen and Barry, ended up taking over the lease in 1982 and running the place for the next few decades, including expanding it from West Hollywood to Sunset Junction in Silver Lake. Mason's documentary, Circus of Books, is currently screening at Outfest, and is scheduled to hit Netflix next fall. L.A. Magazine

A Silver Lake apartment building designed by Allyn E. Morris is now a historic monument. While not as well known as some legendary architects from L.A., Morris, who lived in Silver Lake, left his mid-century mark on numerous homes and apartments in Echo Park, Highland Park, Glassell Parkand Silver Lake. The City Council has voted in favor of declaring the nine-unit Roberts Apartments at Griffith Park Boulevard and Landa Street a city historic cultural monument. It's the first Morris-designed building to receive such a designation. The Eastsider

A man died of injuries from a drive-by shooting in Eagle Rock. The 27-year-old Latino was shot about 5:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard. Two male suspects were seen fleeing the location southbound in a white Honda Pilot SUV, police said. The victi was reported dead the next day. The Eastsider

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department has renewed attention to a three-year-old investigation of a man who attacked two people with a hammer in East L.A near Bonnie Beach Place and Triggs Street. The Sheriff recently asked the public's help in finding the suspect who on March 25, 2016 assaulted a 23-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man with a hammer, apparently for no reason. Both victims suffered injuries to the head. The suspect then fled in a dark 1990s Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab. Tips regarding investigation can be phoned in to the Sheriff's office at (323) 264-4151 or (323) 981-5030. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-8477, or use the website at http://www.lacrimestoppers.org. Facebook

The patriarch of the San Antonio Winery in Lincoln Heights has died at age 97. Stefano Riboli, known affectionately as Papa Steve, greeted patrons at the sprawling Lincoln Heights winery for decades with a smile and glass of wine, becoming the face of the venerable Los Angeles institution. The family-run business, where he started working at the age of 16, eventually grew into five vineyards and two other locations. The Eastside winery, the oldest L.A. winery in continuous operation, is a historic landmark. The Eastsider