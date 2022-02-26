Notebook items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Fence Defense

Echo Park: Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano is wondering if L.A. is taking a conservative turn, now that he's received some unexpected responses to a tweet about Echo Park. After NBC showed an aerial view of Echo Park Lake in the course of Super Bowl coverage, Arellano tweeted, “Did that [footage] show the fence that keeps out people from living in it?” The surprise? Democrats and progressives responded to the tweet by praising the restoration of order in Echo Park. As the city ramps up for the mayor’s race, Arellano writes, “Los Angeles in 2022 sounds like Orange County circa 1994.”

Used Clothing Art

Glassell Park: The Goodwill store at San Fernando Road and Fletcher Drive has had some of its unsold clothing made into an art exhibit, LAist reports. Contemporary artist Spencer Lewis built and painted the canvases and sculptures. The curator, Darren “DRx” Romanelli, had the American Sewing Guild Los Angeles Chapter stitch together the clothes into art. The results include a giant banner made of souvenir t-shirts and denim rugs made from old pairs of jeans.

New Plan for Sears

Boyle Heights: The former Sears store that closed last year could be turned into what the owner calls a life rebuilding center for the homeless, ABC7 reported. The landmark building at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street and the 26 acres surrounding it would house 5,500 people and include a medical clinic, mental health support and job training under a plan by owner Izek Shomof. He and his family would spend $400 million on the project, then lease the complex to the City of L.A. for about $23 million a year. Shomof had planned to develop the historic landmark for housing and commercial and creative office space.