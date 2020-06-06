Northbound lanes of the Pasadena (110) Freeway were closed in Elysian Park this afternoon while firefighters put out a two-acre brush fire.
The fire was reported at 4:08 p.m. along the northbound Pasadena Freeway at Solano Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
It was knocked down at 5:10 p.m. No injuries were reported, Prange said.
Firefighters will remain on scene to put out hot spots, he said.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert, shutting down the Stadium Way on- and off-ramps and Hill Street on-ramp.
The CHP reported at 5:54 p.m. it was also holding freeway lanes 2, 3 and 4 from Hill Street by Tunnel 1.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.