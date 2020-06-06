Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Northbound lanes of the Pasadena (110) Freeway were closed in Elysian Park this afternoon while firefighters put out a two-acre brush fire.

The fire was reported at 4:08 p.m. along the northbound Pasadena Freeway at Solano Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

It was knocked down at 5:10 p.m. No injuries were reported, Prange said.

Firefighters will remain on scene to put out hot spots, he said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert, shutting down the Stadium Way on- and off-ramps and Hill Street on-ramp.

The CHP reported at 5:54 p.m. it was also holding freeway lanes 2, 3 and 4 from Hill Street by Tunnel 1.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments