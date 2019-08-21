A small brush fire was knocked down this afternoon after scorching about an acre on the eastern edge of Elysian Park, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The slow moving fire, which was reported at about 4 pm, was burning uphill before it was extinguished in about 30 minutes, said the LAFD on Twitter.
The blaze was located near Park Row Drive and North Broadway.
Small brush fire growing at Elysian Park. pic.twitter.com/3oDDHcPwL8— bad bad bad (@NOT_INTO_IT) August 21, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.