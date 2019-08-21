Google Map of Park Row near North Broadway in Elysian Park

A small brush fire was knocked down this afternoon after scorching about an acre on the eastern edge of Elysian Park, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The slow moving fire, which was reported at about 4 pm, was burning uphill before it was extinguished in about 30 minutes, said the LAFD on Twitter.

The blaze was located near Park Row Drive and North Broadway. 

