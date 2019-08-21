A small brush fire was knocked down this afternoon after scorching about an acre on the eastern edge of Elysian Park, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The slow moving fire, which was reported at about 4 pm, was burning uphill before it was extinguished in about 30 minutes, said the LAFD on Twitter.

The blaze was located near Park Row Drive and North Broadway.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Small brush fire growing at Elysian Park. pic.twitter.com/3oDDHcPwL8 — bad bad bad (@NOT_INTO_IT) August 21, 2019