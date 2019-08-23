Firefighters extinguished two, small, unrelated fires in Boyle Heights and Elysian Valley.
This morning, a fire that had engulfed a garage in the 1500 block of East Michigan Avenue with two vehicles inside was knocked down in 11 minutes, said the L.A. Fire Department. Fire crews prevented the blaze, which was reported at 6:45 am, from spreading to a nearby apartment building and a second detached garage.
On Thursday night, firefighters extinguished a small brush fire next to the southbound 5 Freeway.
The fire broke out at 6:15 p.m. behind a structure in the 2600 block of N. Newell Street. The fire was quickly contained by firefighters who stayed on the scene to eliminate any hot spots within the burn area. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
