Firefighters knocked down a quarter-acre of grass that broke out this afternoon between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, near Stadium Way, near Elysian Park, said the L.A. Fire Department.
It took 32 firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze. "Firefighters will remain on scene to conduct mop up operations, ensuring no hot spots remain which could re-ignite," said an LAFD alert. No injuries reported.
A fire on Tuesday scorched about 1/8-acre of grass in Elysian Park a few blocks north of today's blaze.
