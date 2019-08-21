Eastside 911 collage for trouble

Water dropping helicopters helped extinguish a small grass fire that began this afternoon near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) and York Boulevard.

The fire appeared to burn near northbound lanes, across the freeway from Highland Park, according to photos posted on Twitter.

Fire crews knocked down the fire, which was reported at about 4:15 pm, about half an hour after burning about half an acre.

No injuries were reported.

It's been a busy afternoon for firefighters. Fire department aircraft were deployed to the Highland Park area after a small brush fire was extinguished in Elysian Park

