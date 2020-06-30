A brush fire on the eastern edge Elysian Park area that burned about one acre of light to medium brush Monday evening was contained by firefighters in 48 minutes.
Crews responded to the 400 block of Park Row Drive, near the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, at 9:56 p.m. and discovered a small grass fire burning in light to medium brush with no wind, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Water dropping helicopters and ground crews were able to hold the fire to approximately one acre. All active flames were extinguished by 10:44 p.m., but firefighters would remain on scene to improve a containment line around the burn area and monitor for any hot spots, Prange said.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
