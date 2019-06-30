Google Map of Radio Hill fire
The L.A. Fire Department said that a small brush fire was extinguished this afternoon after burning about a quarter of an acre on the east end of Elysian Park this afternoon.

No structures were threatened by the blaze. It took about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which was reported shortly after 2 pm. No injuries were reported. 

Videos posted on Twitter showed smoke rising from the base of radio towers near to the east of the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway).

Water-dropping helicopters have been deployed to put out the fire.

