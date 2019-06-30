The L.A. Fire Department said that a small brush fire was extinguished this afternoon after burning about a quarter of an acre on the east end of Elysian Park this afternoon.
No structures were threatened by the blaze. It took about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which was reported shortly after 2 pm. No injuries were reported.
Videos posted on Twitter showed smoke rising from the base of radio towers near to the east of the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway).
Water-dropping helicopters have been deployed to put out the fire.
Watch out East side friends. New blaze on radio hill near Solano Canyon and Elysian Park pic.twitter.com/EKu7INVdTl— Rachel Morrison (@morrisondp) June 30, 2019
Watching the #lafd air Opperations división help fight a brush fire. Thanks for all you do @LAFD ! #fire #aviation #AgustaWestland #helicopter #brushfire #ElysianPark pic.twitter.com/pNitnjpFwF— Taylor Moore (@tmoore4000) June 30, 2019
