The L.A. Fire Department has responded to a small brush fire that broke out this afternoon on the eastern edge of Elysian Park near the 110 Freeway.

Units on the ground and a water-dropping helicopter converged on the Radio Hill area immediately east of the 110 Freeway and north of Chinatown. The fire appears to have begun shortly before 3 pm.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said crews have stopped the forward advance of the blaze, which has scorched about an acre.

There have been no reports of injuries and no structures have been threatened.

Radio Hill, which is topped by a telecommunications transmission tower, has been the site of numerous small grass and brush fires over the years.