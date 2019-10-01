Firefighters took about half an hour to contain a small grass and brush fire that broke out this afternoon on the eastern fringe of Elysian Park near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway).

Smoke could be seen rising near the northbound lanes of the freeway.

The slow-moving fire consumed about an acre in the Radio Hill area before it was declared contained at 2:43 pm, the LAFD reported.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.