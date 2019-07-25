LAFD firefighters were able to contain two small grass fires that broke out Wednesday night near Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers played the Angels.

A 100-foot by 100-foot slow-moving grass fire was reported at 10:06 p.m. in Elysian Park as disappointed Dodgers fans were leaving the stadium following a 3-2 loss to the Angels. A smaller 10-foot by 10-foot grass fire was also burning nearby.

ABC7 said the fires, which appeared to be burning at the edge of the parking lot to the north of the stadium, were visible from the stands.

