If you have been smelling smoke this morning, you are not alone.

Reports of a smoky smell in places like Los Feliz, Atwater Village and Silver Lake have been popping up on Twitter. Meanwhile, the L.A. Fire Department has received a large number of complaints of smoke from the Atwater Village area to Downtown, said department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

It's not clear, however, if the smoke you are smelling is from last night's fire in North Atwater Village, where a recycling yard burned for hours, or another major fire in North Hollywood, which burned several commercial buildings.

"Both are still smoldering," said Prange. "They continue to put out smoke."

He said fire units remain at the scenes of both fires.

What to do about that smoky smell?

Prange said your best bet is to close your windows and stay indoors.

The smoke smell is so bad I had to close all of my windows. I’m on the East side of LA and haven’t heard anything other than the recycling fire from early evening yesterday in Atwater village. Not sure if it’s from the same thing affecting the surrounding areas but it’s awful. — G (@GeeInSpace) November 2, 2019

Fire burning at the Atwater Recycling Center since last night...woke up to smelling and seeing smoke this morning, did some googling, goddamn. Roll up / close your windows if you live in the Silverlake/Echo Park area... — Tina Lieber (@immalonerdotty) November 2, 2019

Kwang and I live in Atwater, and he said he can still smell burning plastic in East Hollywood at Baroo 😣 — Mina Park (@sookbyminapark) November 2, 2019

The air in Los Feliz is horrible today as we breathe in the toxins from the recycling center fire. #EnvironmentalJustice https://t.co/ObszunRnPx — Sean Meredith (@seanmeredith) November 2, 2019

Echo Park smells like a campfire this morning. Not in a good way. — Chad Krueger (@chaddychoo) November 2, 2019

Fire season in LA is no joke. Even our local recycling center burst into flames last night and now east LA wallows in a haze of plastic fumes. Fellow runners I met today up Griffith park were fully masked taking no chances. #blurgh 😷 #atwatervillage @KTLA — David McCusker (@david_mccusker) November 2, 2019