Location of Eagle Rock brush fire

Eagle Rock - A vehicle fire from a traffic collision ignited the brush in the 2700 block of West Broadway in Eagle Rock, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The forward progress of the blaze was halted in less than half an hour, the LAFD said in a statement. Fifty-nine LAFD firefighters battled the fire with the help of the Glendale Fire Department.

"The initial burning brush 'spotted' to the north side of Broadway in two places when embers were carried by the wind," LAFD's statement said. "With the help of several water drops by LAFD Air Ops, crews surrounded the burning vegetation and stopped all forward progress in 26 minutes."

No injuries or structural damage were reported. 

The northbound Glendale (2) Freeway transition to the eastbound and westbound Ventura (134) Freeway was blocked due to the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

-- Eastsider staff contributed to this report.

