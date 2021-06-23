With the aid of helicopter water drops, ground crews with Los Angeles Fire Department working with park rangers quickly put out a small vegetation fire this morning on a remote hillside trail in the Elysian Park area of Los Angeles.

The fire broke out around 9:13 a.m. near the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway and Stadium Way, and was knocked down at 9:47 a.m.

No injuries were reported and there was no threat to structures.

Though there was a homeless encampment nearby, the specific cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to the LAFD