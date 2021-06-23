Eastside 911 fire placeholder

With the aid of helicopter water drops, ground crews with Los Angeles Fire Department working with park rangers quickly put out a small vegetation fire this morning on a remote hillside trail in the Elysian Park area of Los Angeles.

The fire broke out around 9:13 a.m. near the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway and Stadium Way, and was knocked down at 9:47 a.m.

No injuries were reported and there was no threat to structures.

Though there was a homeless encampment nearby, the specific cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to the LAFD

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

