Grass and brush fires have been reported tonight in El Sereno and Montecito Heights as the 4th of July brought its annual thunder of illegal fireworks pounding across the Eastside.
The L.A. Fire Department extinguished a grass fire that broke out at 9:20 pm in the 400 block of E Montecito Dr. near Debs Park.
Earlier, around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mercury Avenue in El Sereno, 38 firefighters extinguished a grass fire in 16 minutes, said Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No injuries were reported and or structures damaged in either blaze.
Meanwhile, fireworks were lighting up the night across many neighborhoods as many ignore the illegal ban on fireworks in the City of Los Angeles.
"It's insane over here," said one Highland Park reader.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reports it has responded to 29 structure fires, 12 brush fires, 17 grass fires, 65 tree fires and 116 rubbish fires Saturday.
The Los Angeles Police Department's Communications Division tweeted that it had more than 1,000 online reports of fireworks pending as of 10:05 p.m. About 150 calls were being held on the non-emergency line, according to the division.
Highland Park’s All-Star Salute to America (in progress) pic.twitter.com/k2pUYEroc9— Rodney Ascher (@Rodney_Ascher) July 5, 2020
East Los Angeles #WWIII🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/hxWPNEgL7N— Tomas FuckTrump (@FucktrumpTomas) July 5, 2020
Echo Park is crrrrrrazy pic.twitter.com/u2SGgJvumN— marissa (@marissaBBQ) July 5, 2020
#lincolnheights #eastLA fireworks are lit pic.twitter.com/h7WTLbiSOR— Sarah von Schlotterstein (@FriedaMinna) July 5, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.