Grass and brush fires have been reported tonight in El Sereno and Montecito Heights as the 4th of July brought its annual thunder of illegal fireworks pounding across the Eastside.

The L.A. Fire Department extinguished a grass fire that broke out at 9:20 pm in the 400 block of E Montecito Dr. near Debs Park.

Earlier, around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mercury Avenue in El Sereno, 38 firefighters extinguished a grass fire in 16 minutes, said Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and or structures damaged in either blaze.

Meanwhile, fireworks were lighting up the night across many neighborhoods as many ignore the illegal ban on fireworks in the City of Los Angeles.

"It's insane over here," said one Highland Park reader.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The Los Angeles Fire Department reports it has responded to 29 structure fires, 12 brush fires, 17 grass fires, 65 tree fires and 116 rubbish fires Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Communications Division tweeted that it had more than 1,000 online reports of fireworks pending as of 10:05 p.m. About 150 calls were being held on the non-emergency line, according to the division.

Highland Park’s All-Star Salute to America (in progress) pic.twitter.com/k2pUYEroc9 — Rodney Ascher (@Rodney_Ascher) July 5, 2020

Echo Park is crrrrrrazy pic.twitter.com/u2SGgJvumN — marissa (@marissaBBQ) July 5, 2020