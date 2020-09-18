Traffic was blocked on Stadium Way this afternoon after a food truck tipped over on its side.
Park Rangers were on the scene as a crane prepared to lift the truck right-side-up on Stadium Way uphill from the 5 Freeway entrance, said an Eastsider reader.
Motorists headed into the park were forced to make a U-turn and go back down hill but there was not much of a traffic back up, he said.
No word on what caused the truck to tip over or if anyone was injured.
