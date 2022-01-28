Notebook items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Former Congressman Dies

East LA: Former Congressman Esteban Torres has died at age 91, reports the Whittier Daily News. Torres, who was raised in East L.A. and graduated from Garfield High, was a former autoworker who later became a labor and political activist. He founded the East Los Angeles Community Union (TELACU), an anti-poverty agency, and was appointed by former President Jimmy Carter to several posts. Esteban E. Torres High School in East L.A. is named in his honor.

Name Change Update

Boyle Heights: The Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council declined to vote on opposing the renaming of a street for the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez. Instead, the council on Thursday night sent the issue back to its planning committee, where the opposition originated, to come up with new statements regarding the name change, according officials. L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon wants to rename two blocks of Bailey Street to Vicente Fernandez Street in honor of the Mariachi singer, who died last month. But the planning committee, in a statement, said Fernandez behaved inappropriately with women and made a disparaging remark about gays.

Stolen Guns

Lincoln Heights: Guns, it turns out, were among the countless items that have been stolen recently from cargo containers along the railroad tracks, the Los Angeles Times reported. "People were ... breaking into these containers and stealing firearms, tens of firearms," Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission. LAPD Deputy Chief Al Labrada said the department became alarmed about this after recovering “numerous guns” from people who said the weapons were taken from box cars. Most train container thefts have taken place in two rail yards, including the yard in Lincoln Heights.

Cool Chickens

Echo Park: The Brite Spot’s parking lot now features a mural by local artist Cache - known for his paintings of geometrically shaped chickens. “When I got the invite from @mikeycampero to paint the walls at The Brite Spot in Echo Park, I had to jump into action and called a couple of buds to come throw some paint on this local classic breakfast joint,” Cache said on his Instagram. The mural - mostly shades of blue, highlighted by shapes of green, pink, violet, yellow, brown, and red - depicts happy cats surrounded by disinterested chickens. Murals by the Guatemalan-born Cache have been popping into various walls for more tan two decades, according to VoyageLA.

Cop to the Rescue

Echo Park: CBS LA has police body-cam video of a Los Angeles police sergeant helping save the life of a toddler who had stopped breathing. Sgt. Dumjin Kim was patrolling near Bellevue and Echo Park avenues on Jan. 19 when the child’s distraught parents approached his car. He radioed in the situation and then pounded on the girl’s back until she coughed up something she was choking on. “The whole incident took about, you know, 45 seconds or a minute, whatever it was,” Sgt. Kim said. “My big thing at the time was getting the paramedics there.” The child was taken the hospital in stable condition.

Museum Quality

Glassell Park: The Museum of Contemporary Art has two paintings from longtime neighborhood resident Nick Taggart, the Boulevard Sentinel reported. The works “Rochelle and Sandy” and “Fender Buddies” were completed in 1980, when Taggart was using bright colors to document the city’s underground art and music scene.

CHP Shooting

East LA: The family of a man shot in East LA by CHP officers in September is speaking out after months without any new information, CBS LA reported. Leo Chavez, a 24-year-old El Sereno man, was fatally shot by CHP officers after being involved in an accident. CHP officers had a small scuffle with him before he put his hands up. In dashcam footage, officers back away from Chavez, who advances on them, when the shots are fired. Chavez’s family says he was not armed. “We know they are investigating, but they haven’t filed any charges yet,” said the family’s attorney Humberto Guizar. “That’s ridiculous.”

Project Approved

Silver Lake: The Planning Commission approved a seven-story, 86-unit apartment building in the 3200 block of Sunset Boulevard, Urbanize reports. Nearby residents had objected to the size and concerns about traffic congestion of the project. It's one of several residential projects the Neman brothers are planning to build on Sunset Boulevard.

Marathon Registration

Griffith Park: Registration is now open for the Run GPR 2022 Griffith Park Half Marathon and 5K. The event -- open to all levels of ability, families and pet-friendly -- will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13. Registration ranges from $50 to $95, and there is even a virtual run option. Proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.

Scholarships Available

Northeast LA: The Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance is offering scholarships to qualified graduating seniors from several Northeast LA high schools who plan to pursue a college degree or a community college program/vocational certificate. Preference will be given to applicants demonstrating a commitment to social justice in general and to the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Go here for eligible schools and application info.