For people who didn't take advantage of early voting and plan to head to a vote center today, Metro is offering free rides to help them get there.

All rides are free on Metro buses and trains throughout the day. The Metro Bike Share program is offering the first 30 minutes for free, followed by a $1.75 rate for every subsequent 30 minutes.

Free or reduced-fare rides are also being offered by the city of Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Culver City Bus, Palos Verdes Peninsula Transit Authority, Pasadena Transit and Montebello Bus Lines.

Union Station and El Monte Station are being used as official vote centers. Meanwhile, ballot drop boxes have been placed at 19 rail and bus stations:

-- L Line at Mariachi Plaza, Union Station and Sierra Madre Villa station;

-- B and D lines at Vermont/Santa Monica, Wilshire/Vermont, Hollywood/Western, 7th Street Metro Center, and North Hollywood stations;

-- El Monte Station and Union Station; El Monte Station can be reached via the J Line (Silver) and Union Station by the B (Red), D (Purple), L (Gold) and J (Silver) lines;

-- E Line (Expo) at Expo/Vermont, La Cienega/Jefferson and Downtown Santa Monica stations;

-- A Line (Blue) at Willow and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations;

-- C Line (Green) at Aviation/LAX, Harbor Freeway, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Norwalk stations;

-- J Line at Harbor Freeway, and Harbor Gateway Transit Center stations; and

-- G Line at Sepulveda Station.

"We want to make it easy for people to reach the polls or vote by mail and cast their ballot this election," Metro CEO Phillip Washington said. "Democracy works best when everyone participates in it and has a voice, and we want to ensure that voting is easy and accessible to all those who rely on the Metro system."

Montebello Mayor Salvador Melendez said his city also wants to help commuters cast their votes.

"As the region's third largest bus system, Montebello Bus Lines is in a unique position to help local residents and commuters travel safely to the polls and exercise their right to vote,'' he said.