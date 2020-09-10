The Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest is miles away from Eastside communities. But this morning it appears that the odor of smoke has intensified and there is much more ash in the air based on comments on Twitter.

"It’s bad in Los Feliz," said @hblummer on Twitter. "I could smell the intense smoke before opening the door to go outside." Meanwhile, @dessthemess said "My South Pas/El Sereno area is wack! The smoke is getting pretty thick."

A smoke advisory has been extended through Friday. Residents are being urged to remain indoors if possible and limit outdoor physical activity.

Looks like those facemasks will be doing double-duty today.

Good morning #HighlandPark. The air quality is so bad, ash on cars the smell of smoke is so strong. Stay safe and stay indoors as much as possible. #bobcatfire pic.twitter.com/acdYyqxFgJ — Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) September 10, 2020

The smoke plume has arrived in Eagle Rock it’s hazy — Sacha Robotti 🦥👑 (@sacharobotti) September 10, 2020

My South Pas/El Sereno area is wack! The smoke is getting pretty thick 😷 — 💔 (@dessthemess) September 10, 2020

Shit. As of this morning it smells like ash in silverlake — Ben Collins (@BDavisCollins) September 10, 2020

It’s bad in Los Feliz. I could smell the intense smoke before opening the door to go outside. https://t.co/O6H3iJ39Ra — hblumer (@hblumer) September 10, 2020