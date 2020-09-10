The Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest is miles away from Eastside communities. But this morning it appears that the odor of smoke has intensified and there is much more ash in the air based on comments on Twitter.
"It’s bad in Los Feliz," said @hblummer on Twitter. "I could smell the intense smoke before opening the door to go outside." Meanwhile, @dessthemess said "My South Pas/El Sereno area is wack! The smoke is getting pretty thick."
A smoke advisory has been extended through Friday. Residents are being urged to remain indoors if possible and limit outdoor physical activity.
Looks like those facemasks will be doing double-duty today.
Good morning #HighlandPark. The air quality is so bad, ash on cars the smell of smoke is so strong. Stay safe and stay indoors as much as possible. #bobcatfire pic.twitter.com/acdYyqxFgJ— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) September 10, 2020
The smoke plume has arrived in Eagle Rock it’s hazy— Sacha Robotti 🦥👑 (@sacharobotti) September 10, 2020
My South Pas/El Sereno area is wack! The smoke is getting pretty thick 😷— 💔 (@dessthemess) September 10, 2020
Shit. As of this morning it smells like ash in silverlake— Ben Collins (@BDavisCollins) September 10, 2020
It’s bad in Los Feliz. I could smell the intense smoke before opening the door to go outside. https://t.co/O6H3iJ39Ra— hblumer (@hblumer) September 10, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.