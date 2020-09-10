Smoke tinged sunset viewed from Elysian Heights

Smoke from brush fires tinged Wednesday's sunset as viewed from Elysian Heights.

The Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest is miles away from Eastside communities. But this morning it appears that the odor of smoke has intensified and there is much more ash in the air based on comments on Twitter.  

"It’s bad in Los Feliz," said @hblummer on Twitter. "I could smell the intense smoke before opening the door to go outside." Meanwhile, @dessthemess said "My South Pas/El Sereno area is wack! The smoke is getting pretty thick."

A smoke advisory has been extended through Friday. Residents are being urged to remain indoors if possible and limit outdoor physical activity. 

Looks like those facemasks will be doing double-duty today.

