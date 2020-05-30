101 freeway at benton way

Police and protestors faced off on the 101 Freeway near Rampart Boulevard on the border of Silver Lake and Echo Park this afternoon.

It appears, based on social media accounts, that law enforcement tried to block protestors from entering the freeway from Rampart Boulevard. But protesters still managed to enter the southbound freeway lanes.

Traffic appeared to be flowing again through the area by 6:45 pm.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments