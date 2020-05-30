Police and protestors faced off on the 101 Freeway near Rampart Boulevard on the border of Silver Lake and Echo Park this afternoon.

It appears, based on social media accounts, that law enforcement tried to block protestors from entering the freeway from Rampart Boulevard. But protesters still managed to enter the southbound freeway lanes.

Traffic appeared to be flowing again through the area by 6:45 pm.

101 Freeway Los Angeles silver lake area pic.twitter.com/d6LQ3c5UfF — The Character (@iamTheCharacter) May 31, 2020

A stand off on the 101 freeway gets a lil confrontational until police allow us to continue our peaceful protest in downtown LA #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9qvJfelk3o — 𓂀⚔️✊🏾 (@jesse_riddim) May 31, 2020

.@SAConScene @CNN @Blklivesmatter LAPD is now sending squad cars onto that same 101 northbound freeway ramp as protesters stand in front of vehicles. LAPD is known to use this kind of technique during protests to make protesters feel trapped. #GeorgeFloydprotest #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/WNIMkpQr39 — Jesse.Espitia International Reporter (@jesse_espitia) May 31, 2020

YOOO THIS IS DEADASS HAPPENING RN THEYRE ABOUT TO BLOCK THE WHOLE THING pic.twitter.com/77c3ELyGAS — ari (@ariannnaa11) May 30, 2020