Protesters disrupt meeting
Eagle Rock: Protesters who want Councilmember Kevin de León out of office caused the shutdown of a meeting Thursday night between the councilman and neighborhood business owners. The Eastsider
Fire extinguished
Boyle Heights: Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out Thursday night in a building with apartments above a neighborhood market in the 2900 block of East 8th Street. LAFD
HIGHLAND PARK
A haunted police station?
“Electromagnetic fields can mess with the ghost-detecting equipment,” read my text message, explaining to my family why my phone would be off for the next three hours. It was 9:09 PM on a Friday night.
I’d gone by myself to the quiet, old York Boulevard building to learn a bit of local history and maybe encounter spirits from another world.
From 1925 to 1983, this building served as the Highland Park Police Station. Today, it’s the Los Angeles Police Museum, which offers tours in the daytime and the occasional nighttime paranormal tours.
Twelve attendees and I gathered in the Misdemeanor Jail, which I fondly recognized from scenes in 1985’s comedy “Fletch.” The building’s dark reality quickly set in, however, when Consulting Curator Ashley Hlebinsky began the historical portion of the tour.
The museum, she explained, housed grisly artifacts from L.A.’s most famous and infamous crime investigations, involving Charles Manson, O.J. Simpson, Marilyn Monroe, Patty Hearst, The Nightstalker, and The Hillside Stranglers, among others.
Retired LAPD Sergeant and Museum Board Chair Bob Alaniz added, “there’s a lot of blood in this place,” as he explained why “ghost-hunting pros say this building’s off the charts.”
Hlebinsky further guided us through dim corridors and nether regions off-limits to daytime visitors, including a defunct shooting range where a former employee committed suicide.
Then, the ghost hunt commenced. Ghostwatch Paranormal’s co-founder Paul Roberts briefed us about “paranormal hangovers,” recommending we stay hydrated and eat the bountiful free snacks offered. He warned of ghosts that might try to “hitchhike” home with us and recommended we shower before bed.
With candy-stuffed pockets, we stumbled up a dark stairwell by flashlight, giggling nervously like Scooby Doo’s gang until we arrived at the sobering 1997 North Hollywood Shootout display.
Beside disturbing mannequins donning the two criminals’ actual bloodied and shot-up outfits, ghost-hunters set up gear, including an EMF (electromagnetic field) meter to detect ghostly energy changes, and explained that spirits can be tied to emotionally charged objects. We invoked the criminals by name and to our thrill, the meter beeped and flashed. We said things like, “Emil, if you’re here, show yourself!” More flashing and beeping, but nothing else. We moved on.
We had a similar experience in the Felony Jail, where inmate Manny Pazo hung himself in 1953.
In the basement we employed an Ovilus, a device designed to convert spirit communications into one-word text displays. We sat beside a photo of Walter Kreps who, in 1916, was LAPD’s first motorcycle officer to die in the line of duty, and whose grave, Ashley told us, remained unmarked until 2014.
The Ovilus spewed words that one attendee read aloud:
- Worm, soldier, ward, human, should, records, Paul: “He wants Paul!” someone exclaimed.
- Bury, tree, quite, Pluto, placate, bike: “Bike! He was a motorcycle cop! He was buried by a tree!” said somebody else.
- Hole, compete, foliage, electric, America: “Hole! Foliage! That’s definitely his grave!” said someone.
As the night concluded, another attendee and I discussed our believer/non-believer status and agreed that regardless, the history and VIP access to this fascinating building made for an extraordinary experience.
Then I headed home to shower.
(The next paranormal tour at the Los Angeles Police Museum is scheduled for May 5, 2023.)
MONTECITO HEIGHTS
Telling stories
Creative brain cells were recently zig-zagging off the walls at Latona Elementary School’s multipurpose room. Students were letting their imaginations run wild as adult mentors typed furiously onto their laptops capturing the wondrous things that were going on in those young heads.
- “Can we make him an ice dragon? That would be cool!”
- “OK, the mayor congratulates him for stopping the meteor and gives him a check for a million dollars!”
- “The bird wants to…do something…bad!”
- “They use a Nerf gun to stop the zombies!”
It may seem silly, but this is all part of the process of Young Storytellers, an arts education non-profit that uses the power of storytelling to boost a student’s creativity and imagination – skills that will come in handy in education and in life. There are more than 400 volunteers in Los Angeles who mentor almost 600 students in 34 schools.
Mentors pair up with elementary, middle and high school students for weekly creative writing sessions; for nine weeks, students meet one-on-one with a mentor to write a short original script. The program culminates with real actors performing their stories live on-stage for them, their families and peers.
"Most of our mentors are creatives, although our corporate sponsors allow their employees to be a part of the program," says Jaylene Chung, Latona mentor and Director of Development and Communications for Young Storytellers.
Chung was drawn to the program because it stresses imagination as a way for students "to explore their identity with an adult who encourages them."
This Latona class is midway through the program; this week, pairs are working on transitions, crafting how scenes move into the next. These mentors are pros in asking questions:
- “How can we show her motivation? What can we have her do?”
- “Now, this changes everything. Her dad is against her going to beauty school – what’s his reason?”
- “Is Roger still a phoenix or did he turn back into Roger?”
- “We know the backstory, but how do we let the audience know?”
Scene logic is carefully scrutinized. Kids slow down and think, envisioning scenes and characters, action and dialogue – all with the help of their mentors who champion the silly, applaud the ridiculous and help a young person believe in themselves.
EAGLE ROCK
Rotundo returns
I wear a floral dress. I carry rose petals and other native flowers in a small dish, bringing them outside to place in front of my old friend whom I haven't seen in months.
"Oh Buddy, so good to see you!" I exclaim to Rotundo, our 47-year-old desert tortoise who recently arose from his annual big sleep, aka brumation, aka reptilian-type hibernation. The big fellow had been slumbering in the dark since October, in a small electronics U-Haul box surrounded by newspaper. Across the West, desert tortoises are waking up to a new world.
I sit next to Rotundo with the floral offerings. He considers a purple phacelia and then stretches out his neck and with his sharp beak pulls the flower inside. Chomp, chomp, chomp. Then dandelion greens, rose petals and other blossoms. Later he will get a bath, soaking up water and life.
Husband Jim takes photos and videos to send to our daughter. The Waking of the Tortoise has been a long-time family tradition, a small ritual that on this warm and sunny Sunday, makes our backyard feel complete.
“Welcome to 2023, Rotundo!”
-- By Brenda Rees
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
An empty lot at Sunset Boulevard and Mariposa Avenue would become retail space under a change-of-use plan. The site formerly held a smog-testing business.
Los Feliz
Actors Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams lead Architectural Digest on a tour of their 99-year-old Spanish-style home by master architect Wallace Neff. “I think we've learned what it means to become the shepherds of a house,” said Adams, best known for his role on the TV show "Suits." Bellisario, daughter of producers Donald P. Bellisario and Deborah Pratt, gained fame as Spencer in the TV series "Pretty Little Liars."
This week's featured open houses include:
- Highland Park Craftsman with huge backyard
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
Echo Park: Belmont High alums are welcome at Tommy's for the first in a series of events celebrating the school's centennial. Saturday, April 22. More celebrations are planned for September. (Sponsored)
Hollywood: Enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails, live music and more while raising money to help end homelessness at The Taste of Home Festival. Saturday, April 29. (Sponsored)
Saturday, Apr 22
Eagle Rock: Are you into drag, comedy and bingo? Then head to Drag Bingo Night, a benefit for the Women's 20th Century Club.
Echo Park: Heavy Manner's Library hosts a weekend long comics book festival. The Comics Fair will feature work from 24 artists, highlighting 12 different exhibitors each day.
Montecito Heights: Heritage Square Museum will host their annual Victorian Fashion History presentation, Inside/Out: Fashion Through the Ages. Come dressed in Edwardian styles and learn some history.
Silver Lake: Grab your running shoes on Earth Day and do a couple of laps for Clean Water around the reservoirs. Get a chance to win prizes and fuel your day with free donuts and coffee. Proceeds will support Charity Water.
Sunday, Apr 23
Eagle Rock: Start a 5-week session to learn about Kaleidoscopic Drawing with artist Kaye Freeman.
Glassell Park: Train your green thumb to take care of Bonsai in a Bonsai Planting Party featuring by expert Daniel Deephouse.
Silver Lake: Have your teen learn how to save a life at a CPR training and certification workshop.
I'm spending part of this weekend surrounded by fluffies, floofies, stripeyies and chonkers. I'm volunteering at Kitten Rescue in Atwater Village for their annual Kitten Shower; I'm sure I'll return with plenty of cat hair on my clothes!
I hope your weekend plans will be equally festive and ... maybe a bit furry!
-- Brenda Rees
