It's Friday!

Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of the Daily Digest, featuring the good things, inspirational people and quirky tidbits of the Eastside.

Outside of the Los Angeles Police Museum at night 600

The Los Angeles Police Museum houses grisly artifacts from L.A.’s most famous and infamous crime investigations, involving Charles Manson, O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, The Nightstalker and others.
Ghost hunter Paul Roberts searches with a green light 600
A student wearing a mask looks at her mentors laptop while she types 600

Student Isabella Vargas makes sure her mentor, Steph Anderson, captures the action and intention of the scene.
A desert tortoise eats from a plastic plate full of colorful flowers 600

Upon arising, Rotundo breaks his months-long fast with a small meal.

196 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

196 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments