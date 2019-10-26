Good morning!

It's Saturday, Oct. 26. Our autumn heat wave will cool down a bit but it will still be pretty warm, with temps reaching the mid to high 80s

Here are some headlines, tweets, photos, links and notes for you:

The Atwater Village and Glassell Park neighborhood councils and other groups are holding a community workshop today over the Casitas Lofts development, which would bring more than 400 housing units to a site along the L.A. River near the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park.  The L.A. Times has covered the issue and Councilman Gil Cedillo has offered his take on the development.

The public can now comment on an environmental impact report that looks at three proposals to close the approximately 8-mile gap in the L.A. River Bike/Ped Path between Elysian Valley and Vernon. 

 

