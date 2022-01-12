City crews were busy this past week removing the remaining bronze lampposts off the Glendale-Hyperion bridge before any more could be stolen.

The Bureau of Street Lighting had previously taken 18 of the fluted lampposts off the bridge and stored them as a precaution against future thefts. But more of the lights were taken over the holidays, prompting the city to remove the remaining 12-foot-high bronze fixtures off the span linking Atwater Village and Silver Lake.

Since Sept. 27, a total of 22 lights had been stolen, according to officials.

Before the thefts and removals, there were between 60 to 70 historic lights on the bridge, said Department of Public Works spokeswoman Elena Stern.

The classic lights will be replaced with temporary fixtures, Stern said.

What's next?

Replacing the lights will have to wait until an upcoming seismic upgrade of the bridge, which will include restoration and replication of original historic features, according to city officials.

Thieves have been stealing the fluted lampposts off the bridge for several years now.

In 2013 thieves stole one of the lights after cutting the bolts at the base. Those bolts were installed after an earlier theft of the street lights on the bridge.