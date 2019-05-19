A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Elysian Heights resident Jackie Goldberg is returning to the school board after a landslide victory in Tuesday's District 5 race against Heather Repenning. The 74-year-old Goldberg, who held her election-night party at Taix restaurant, served on the school board during the '80s before serving on the City Council and State Assembly. "This is not the end. This is the beginning," Goldberg told her supporters. "We need a movement to make the changes we need." The Eastsider

A man was taken into custody after shooting a nail gun at officers while barricaded in a home in El Sereno. Officers had come to the residence on the 4800 block of Gambier Street after receiving a call of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in the home, leading to a 5-hour standoff during which the suspect fired a nail gun at officers numerous times, police said. The Eastsider

Three people had to be rescued from an island in the L.A. River, as the current swelled from a rainstorm. A 33-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were reported stuck on an island near Acresite Street in Atwater Village at about 9:30 am Thursday as water rose around the site. A third person tried to help but became stranded as well. The fire department's swift water rescue units pulled all three safely to shore. The two people who were originally stranded were treated and transported for hypothermia and other minor injuries. The third person declined to be transported to a medical facility. The Eastsider

The non-tenured faculty at Occidental College have voted to unionize, setting the stage for the start of contract negotiations. Of those who cast ballots, the vote was 61 to 16 in favor of representation. "We're heartened by the strong showing of support in today's vote by Occidental's faculty,” said Brian Clearwater, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, in a statement. “This puts us in a solid position to obtain a contract that reflects the excellent teaching and service that Occidental's non-tenure track faculty do.” The Eastsider

The Beverly Hills jeweler who demolished the former storefront of Yolk gift shop - a Streamline Moderne storefront in Silver Lake - said it was an "honest mistake." Anup Jogani cited a miscommunication between the architect and the contractor over whether the earlier demolition permit for the garage extended to the main structure. Beyond that, he has a different, "Victorian-esque" vision for the building - with distressed brick and exterior window treatments. "If I have to let go of a beautiful brick facade, I might. But the unfortunate part is that the front of the building—I hate to be quoted saying this—but it wasn’t exactly pretty," Jogani said. L.A. Magazine

Keep an open mind and watch out for broken glass during a walking tour of the Bow Tie parcel, a former Glassell Park railroad property that will be turned into a riverside park. L.A. Times

The new Eagle Rock Dog Park has opened - a nearly one-acre off-leash park complete with shade canopies, walking paths and artificial turf. Officials used the grand opening to announce they are seeking to tap into $525,000 to make other improvements to the grounds of the Eagle Rock Recreation Center, which includes the dog park, gymnasium, playing fields and other recreational facilities. Many residents have complained that the park is not accessible to the disabled and is in need of many repairs. The Eastsider

The latest candidate to run to represent City Council District 14 is a scientific researcher at CalTech and the president of the Highland Park Heritage Trust. Jamie Tijerina has joined school board president Mónica García and former state senator Kevin de León in the race to replace José Huízar on the City Council next year once he reaches his term limit. Tijerina's endorsements include the Occidental Democrats (a student group at Occidental College), representatives on the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council, and Jose Orozco Pelico, treasurer of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council. Boyle Heights Beat

A fire broke out in a Burger King in the 6100 block of York Boulevard in Highland Park. Firefighters had it knocked down in about 45 minutes. The cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen area, is not known. The Eastsider

How long does it take to get graffiti and tagging cleaned up? Significantly less under Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposed $14.3 million budget for the Office of Community Beautification. For the coming fiscal year (July 2019 - June 2020), the Office of Community Beautification is projecting that 85% of requests to clean up tagging and graffiti will be completed in 48 hours. This is an improvement over the current year, in which the rate is projected to be only 78%. The Eastsider

A shooting suspect apparently collided with cars near Temple Street and Glendale Boulevard during a brief police pursuit. The pursuit began after officers responded to a shooting in the Westlake District, reportedly at or near a laundromat on 3rd Street by Witmer. One person was injured and transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect then apparently crashed into several vehicles while being pursued by police near the corner of Temple and Glendale. The Eastsider

A teen was beaten two men using a chain as he was walking by a school earlier this month in Highland Park. The assault that left the victim bloodied was captured on video. CBS2

Things will be a little different this year when the L.A. River opens for kayaking this Memorial Day. The construction of a new bridge will mean a shorter route through the river channel than in years past. "Frankly we’re very concerned," said Steven Appleton, owner of L.A. River Kayak Safari, which has been leading kayaking tours down the river for the last six years. They can normally count on taking more than 1,000 people on tours each season. But this year, "it’s quite a lot less of a route," he said. The Eastsider

A woman who was walking to Dahlia Heights Elementary to pick up her child was confronted by a man who exposed himself. CBS2

The Echo and Echoplex are becoming part of Live Nation Entertainment, after the concert and events giant bought the concert venues' parent company, Spaceland Presents. The sale also includes The Regent Theatre in Downtown L.A. and Spaceland's concert promotion business. The Echo and Echoplex, which between them have a capacity of about 1,000 persons, join other Live Nation's Southern California venues, which include The Wiltern, Palladium, and Fox Riverside. The Echo began nearly 20 years ago, when Mitchell Frank converted a Sunset Boulevard Mexican restaurant. The Echo and, a larger venue called Echoplex, went on to become a hot spot for the city's indie music scene and an anchor for a new generation of restaurants, bars and shops that opened along Sunset Boulevard. The Eastsider