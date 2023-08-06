Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall placeholder

More than 11,000 Los Angeles city workers plan to picket for 24 hours Tuesday outside City Hall, Los Angeles International Airport and other locations to protest "a refusal to bargain in good faith" -- which would marking the first such strike action in more than 40 years.

The employees, including sanitation workers, heavy duty mechanics, traffic officers and engineers represented by SEIU Local 721, voted overwhelmingly in May -- with 98% approval -- to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice strike if negotiations stalled.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments