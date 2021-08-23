Judging by all the new construction going on, the worsening traffic congestion and the longer line at your favorite taco truck, you would think that the Eastside has grown more crowded over the years. But the US Census says you would be wrong.

In fact, the 2020 census reports that 31,000 fewer people were living in communities stretching from East Los Angeles to East Hollywood than in 2010. Latinos also accounted for a smaller share of the population than they did a decade ago.

What's going on? Gentrification? An undercount? It's still too early to say but the 2020 Census revealed some notable declines:

• The population of East LA, for example, decreased by a little more than 6% to 118,786.

• In Highland Park, the population dropped 7% to nearly 51,000. Latinos accounted for 66% of the population -- down 10% since 2010.

• Echo Park reported a 6% drop in the number of residents while Latinos saw their share of the population dropped below 50%.

•The most dramatic change? That was in Cypress Park, where the population dropped by 13%.

Impact on voting districts

These are the numbers that have been presented to the Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission as it prepares to redraw council districts to reflect the latest census figures, including the declines. (The figures for East Los Angeles which is not part of the city of Los Angeles, came from separate US Census data)

In fact, Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood, suffered the largest drop in population of the city’s 15 council districts, with a loss of 12,702 residents.

The district boundaries will have to be adjusted so that its population would be on par with those of other districts. Changes in the boundaries could have an impact on next year's election in which incumbent Mitch O'Farrell will seek to retain his job.

What's behind the drop?

Researchers still have to dig and analyze all the census data to explain the decline. While gentrification frequently means a decline in population, another factor may have come into play was well in this most recent count, say demographers.

The Trump Administration's successful effort to include a question about citizenship in census forms may have discouraged many immigrants and others from participating in the count. That would result in an undercount of the actual population in many Eastside neighborhoods. How much is still not clear.

The information we had access to via the redistricting commission was limited. But this first look at census results give you an idea of how things have changed over the past 10 years in our neighborhoods.

Population Change by Neighborhood

The numbers below reflect the population of each neighborhood in the 2020 census and the percentage change from the 2010 census. Redistricting Partners, the consultants advising the redistricting Commission broke down the 2020 census numbers by neighborhood using boundaries established by the LA Times.

Atwater Village

13,473

Down 4%

Boyle Heights

87,847

Down 4%

Cypress Park

8,373

Down 13%

Eagle Rock

31,636

Down 2%

East Hollywood

61,439

Down 10%

Echo Park

33,566

Down 6%

El Sereno

39,010

Down 4%

Elysian Park

2,090

Down 9%

Elysian Valley

6,123

Down 11%

Glassell Park

21,742

Down 2%

Highland Park

50,903

Down 7%

Lincoln Heights

27,212

Down 4%

Los Feliz

32,701

No Change

Montecito Heights

15,622

Down 5%

Mount Washington

12,282

Down 1%

Silver Lake

29,186

Down 1%