Judging by all the new construction going on, the worsening traffic congestion and the longer line at your favorite taco truck, you would think that the Eastside has grown more crowded over the years. But the US Census says you would be wrong.
In fact, the 2020 census reveals that number of people living on the Eastside -- from East Los Angeles to East Hollywood -- dropped by more than 31,000 from 2010. Latinos also accounted for a smaller share of the population than they did a decade ago.
What's going on? Gentrification? An undercount? It's still too early to say but the 2020 Census revealed some notable declines:
• The population of East LA, for example, decreased by a little more than 6% to 118,786.
• In Highland Park, the population dropped 7% to nearly 51,000. Latinos accounted for 66% of the population -- down 10% since 2010.
• Echo Park reported a 6% drop in the number of residents while Latinos saw their share of the population dropped below 50%.
•The most dramatic change? That was in Cypress Park, where the population dropped by 13%.
Impact on voting districts
These are the numbers that have been presented to the Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission as it prepares to redraw council districts to reflect the latest census figures, including the declines.
In fact, Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood, suffered the largest drop in population of the city’s 15 council districts, with a loss of 12,702 residents.
The district boundaries will have to be adjusted so that its population would be on par with those of other districts. Changes in the boundaries could have an impact on next year's election in which incumbent Mitch O'Farrell will seek to retain his job.
What's behind the drop?
Researchers still have to dig and analyze all the census data to explain the decline. While gentrification frequently means a decline in population, another factor may have come into play was well in this most recent count, say demographers.
The Trump Administration's successful effort to include a question about citizenship in census forms may have discouraged many immigrants and others from participating in the count. That would result in an undercount of the actual population in many Eastside neighborhoods. How much is still not clear.
The information we had access to via the redistricting commission was limited. But this first look at census results give you an idea of how things have changed over the past 10 years in our neighborhoods.
Population Change by Neighborhood
The numbers below reflect the population of each neighborhood in the 2020 census and the percentage change from the 2010 census. Redistricting Partners, the consultants advising the redistricting Commission broke down the 2020 census numbers by neighborhood using boundaries established by the LA Times.
Atwater Village
13,473
Down 4%
Boyle Heights
87,847
Down 4%
Cypress Park
8,373
Down 13%
Eagle Rock
31,636
Down 2%
East Hollywood
61,439
Down 10%
Echo Park
33,566
Down 6%
El Sereno
39,010
Down 4%
Elysian Park
2,090
Down 9%
Elysian Valley
6,123
Down 11%
Glassell Park
21,742
Down 2%
Highland Park
50,903
Down 7%
Lincoln Heights
27,212
Down 4%
Los Feliz
32,701
No Change
Montecito Heights
15,622
Down 5%
Mount Washington
12,282
Down 1%
Silver Lake
29,186
Down 1%
