Five candidates in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles will participate in a live televised debate at Cal State LA on May 1, the university announced

The debate will be co-sponsored by the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State LA, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, and the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles.

The following have confirmed their participation in the debate: Congress member Karen Bass, Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino, nonprofit leader Rick Caruso, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León, and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The debate comes just before voters begin receiving their ballots for the June 7 primary election.

The debate will be moderated by ABC7 anchor Marc Brown. ABC7 reporters will question the candidates. Also, a process for receiving public questions is being developed by the debate partners.

The debate will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. and will air live on ABC7 and also be streamed on abc7.com.