The upcoming City Council races may be tougher for incumbents, and that includes Councilmembers Mitch O’Farrell of Dist. 13 and Gil Cedillo of Dist. 1, the Los Angeles Times said. Elections now fall on the same years as state and national races, leading to a bigger turnout - plus, the recent election of Nithya Raman in District 4 showed how an outsider could overcome the traditional advantages of the incumbent. “I think every election going forward is going to be tough,” said Councilmember Curren Price of Dist. 9, who is also facing a reelection challenge.

