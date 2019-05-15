How long does it take to get graffiti and tagging cleaned up? Significantly less under Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposed $14.3 million budget for the Office of Community Beautification.
The office, which contracts out graffiti abatement, is projecting that 75% of graffiti removal requests will be completed within 24 hours of being reported in the next fiscal year (July 2019 - June 2020). That's up from an estimated 68% this year.
If they can't clean out the graffiti in 24 hours, workers should be able to complete 85% of requests within two days, according to the targets included in budget documents.
Will clean up crews come close to the target response times?
You can always find out by reporting tagging by calling 311 or by filing an online request.
