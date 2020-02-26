Two activists who have never held a major elected office are now on the March 3 primary ballot to contest incumbent Councilman David Ryu in the Council District 4 race. Both female challengers fault the city -- and Ryu -- for the way they've handled the homeless crisis.

District 4 -- a sprawling and complex district that barely seems to hold together on the map -- stretches from Los Feliz and a corner of Silver Lake on the east to Sherman Oaks in the San Fernando Valley on the west.

If no one candidate wins 50% or more of the votes during the primary, the two top vote getters will compete in a runoff during the general election on November 3.

The Candidates

Ryu seems to be well-stocked for this primary. Not only has he picked up a vast array of endorsements, but he’s also been notably successful at raising campaign funds, according to L.A. Magazine. The $947,635 in his war chest as of Jan. 18 seems to be some kind of a record, L.A. Mag said.

In endorsing Ryu, the L.A. Times noted that he was the one who got a ban passed on political contributions from real estate developers. He’s also received praise for supporting more shelters and housing in his district.

The L.A. Times also notes, however, that some of Ryu’s decisions have riled progressives. That included his voted to reinstate restrictions on where people can live in their cars and when his committee agreed to forward a new set of proposed restrictions on where people could sleep on sidewalks, before he’d really had a chance to review it.

Ryu was born in Seoul, South Korea. His family moved to Los Angeles when he was five. Before becoming the first Korean-American to hold a Council seat in L.A., Ryu was a Deputy to Los Angeles County Supervisor Yvonne Burke, a special investigator for Los Angeles County's Auditor-Controller, and Director of Development and Public Affairs for Kedren Acute Psychiatric Hospital and Community Health Center.

Nithya Raman

Nithya Raman’s background is steeped in activism for the homeless.

In 2017, springing from her work as co-chair of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council’s homelessness committee, Raman helped start SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, which organizes regular outreach programs, supplying hot meals and showers.

She also authored a report for the L.A. City Administrative Officer in 2014, showing how the city was spending over $100 million on homelessness, with most of the money going to jailing the homeless rather than finding them stable housing.

Aside from her work in homelessness, she was also a recent executive director of Time’s Up Entertainment, a wing of Time’s Up, which was founded by women in the entertainment industry to develop safety and equality for women in the workplace.

Raman's Hollywood connections don't end there. She is married to writer-producer Vali Chandrasekaran (Modern Family), and she recently raise more than $20,000 at a sold-out comedy benefit at the El Rey Theatre, according to the Hollywood Reporter. (District 4 includes the Hollywood Hills and much of Hollywood.)

In a profile in the Los Feliz Ledger, Raman, who holds a Masters degree in urban planning from MIT, criticized members of the Council for not taking a larger role in solving the homelessness crisis.

“I want them to be out there stumping for the kinds of resources we know are needed,” she said, “not shying away from some loud voices.”

Sarah Kate Levy

Levy’s public focus has been on housing and women’s issues.

She is president of the National Women's Political Caucus (LA Metro), and a volunteer with the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project. She also belongs to the Democrats for Neighborhood Action, Heart of Los Angeles Democrats, Stonewall Democrats, and the Los Angeles Library Foundation board.

Levy also has strong connections to Hollywood. She is a screenwriter, and a member of the WGA. The Hollywood Reporter says Jack Black has been counted among her supporters.

Her criticisms of Ryu have focused on affordable housing. She told the Times that she faulted him for opposing SB 50, which would allow for denser housing near rail lines and job centers. Levy backs the latest version of the bill.

Regarding homelessness, she also told the Times, "If you think it’s a FEMA-level crisis, behave like it’s a FEMA-level crisis."

As for her own relative lack of political experience, she told the Los Feliz Ledger, "Political experience is not serving any [current Los Angeles City Councilmembers] well. They are not making progress on homeless and housing and safety on our streets."

District 4 Election District Neighborhoods: The district includes all or portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake as well as Hancock Park, Koreatown, Laurel Canyon, Sherman Oaks and other areas. Here's a map. Election Day: March 3, but you can vote in person starting Feb. 22 at new L.A. County Vote Centers. Runoff Election: If no one candidate wins 50% or more of the vote, the two top vote getters will compete in a runoff during the Nov. 3 general election.