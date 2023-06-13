Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall placeholder 600

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian introduced a motion today to suspend Councilman Curren Price, who has been charged with theft by embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest for allegedly voting on projects involving developers tied to his wife's consulting firm, then failing to report the connections.

Motions were also introduced to have Councilman Marqueece Harris- Dawson fill Price's position of president pro tempore of the council, and to initiate a process for community input from Ninth District residents.

