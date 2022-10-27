Kevin De León

A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed today, the City Clerk's Office confirmed.

The notice of intent was signed by five residents of the 14th District, including Pauline Adkins, who made two prior recall attempts against de León, who lives in Eagle Rock. Pete Brown, de León's communications director, said Adkins had also previously filed, but later dropped, a third intent to recall.

