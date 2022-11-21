Councilwoman-elect Eunisses Hernandez announced two top staffers for her council office Friday as she prepares to take office on Dec. 12, with both coming from Councilwoman Nithya Raman's office.
Ivette Serna, currently Raman's deputy director of legislative affairs, will serve as Hernandez's chief of staff. Serna, who was raised in the First District, was previously the deputy director of government affairs for City Controller Ron Galperin and also worked in Councilman Gil Cedillo's office.
Hernandez's deputy chief of staff will be Helene Rotolo, who is Raman's senior deputy for capital projects. Rotolo previously worked in Mayor Eric Garcetti's office and the Office of City Administrative Officer. She served as a project coordinator for Garcetti's A Bridge Home program. Rotolo "will be bringing her expertise in navigating the city and delivering on large- scale projects," according to Hernandez's office.
Hernandez won election when she beat Cedillo outright in the June primary with more than 50% of the vote, but doesn't take office until December along with the other councilmember-elects who won in the Nov. 8 runoff.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.