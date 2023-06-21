Photo of Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives officially censured Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff today, a rare move taken in retribution for his leading role in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

The House resolution, which passed along party lines, accused Schiff of "misleading the American public" during a congressional probe of alleged ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign, and for his role in the impeachment.

