The Republican-controlled House of Representatives officially censured Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff today, a rare move taken in retribution for his leading role in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.
The House resolution, which passed along party lines, accused Schiff of "misleading the American public" during a congressional probe of alleged ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign, and for his role in the impeachment.
Schiff represents California's 30th congressional district, which includes all or parts of Echo Park, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Burbank and other communities.
Schiff defended himself on the House floor, almost taking pride in having raised the ire of Republicans and prompting such a "sham resolution."
"You honor me with your enmity. You flatter me with this falsehood," Schiff said. "You, who are the authors of the `Big Lie' about the last election must condemn the truth-tellers, and I stand proudly before you. Your words tell me that I have been effective in the defense of our democracy, and I am grateful."
He took further aim at Republicans, saying it is they who should face censure for proliferating false claims about the last presidential election.
After the resolution passed, House Democrats repeatedly chanted "Shame" in unison.
The censure resolution was introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R- Florida, who denied that the measure was a "partisan act," but instead a "clear vote between right and wrong."
Luna originally introduced the resolution last week but it failed to gain traction. Her revised resolution today has some substantive changes, most notably eliminating a proposed $16 million fine.
