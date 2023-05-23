The Los Angeles City Council voted 8-4 today to approve the donation of a so-called robot dog for use by the Los Angeles Police Department following more than an hour of public comment against the device and criticism from a council member.
The council moved to accept the donation with an amendment introduced by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky to ensure the LAPD provide quarterly reports regarding the deployment of the device. In addition, the council will "closely monitor" the $277,917 Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle and ultimately modify the deployment policy or suspend the use of the device at any time.
Council members Heather Hutt, Curren Price, Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez voted against the donation. Council members Eunisses Hernandez, who had previously voiced her opposition to the robot, and Marqueece Harris-Dawson were absent from Tuesday's City Council meeting.
"You know, this is highly disturbing automation of law enforcement that sets a dangerous precedent for our future in our community safety," said Soto-Martinez.
The device, built by Boston Dynamics is used mostly in industrial settings. It was offered as a donation to the LAPD's Metropolitan Division by the Los Angeles Police Foundation.
An LAPD report indicated unarmed technology was deployed 39 times in various parts of the city.
"Obviously, one of the concerns expressed in the last council meeting was whether technology used by us was disproportionately being utilized in some neighborhoods of Los Angeles," said David Kowlaski, deputy chief for the LAPD. But he said a review found no specific trends or patterns on how it was deployed.
Soto-Martinez refuted that it "just isn't true," as LAPD unarmed devices were deployed more often in Hollywood and South Central compared to some of L.A.'s more affluent neighborhoods and communities.
LAPD representatives previously assured that the device would be used only in SWAT situations, hazardous-materials or search-and-rescue operations. Police also insisted the robot will never be equipped with any sort of weapons or facial-recognition technology, nor would it be used in any type of patrol operations.
In a statement, the LAPD said the agency will be using the QUGV robot in the coming months, following training and testing.
