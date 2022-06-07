District 2 School Board:Rocio Rivas, a policy advisor to school board member Jackie Goldberg, is leading in the early returns in the District 2 school board election. Education advocate Maria Brenes is running second.
Mayor:District 14 Councilman Kevin De Leon, who lives in Eagle Rock, is a distant third in the race, behind Karen Bass and Rick Caruso. Meanwhile, Echo Park neighborhood council rep Alex Gruenenfelder, the youngest candidate in the mayor's race, is in 6th place out of a dozen candidates.
In other races: Maebe A Girl, the trans member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council, is a distant second behind Congressman Adam Schiff in California's 30th Congressional District. Meanwhile, Tony Fanara, owner of Palermo's restaurant in Los Feliz, in the back of the pack running for governor.
Council District 1 includes all or part of Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other communities.
Council District 13 includes all or part of Atwater Village, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake and other communities
District 2 includes all or part of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon and other communities. The current school board member, Monica Garcia, is termed out of office.
