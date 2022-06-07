Eastside Elections Logo 600

The incumbents in Council District 1 and 13 races were running ahead of political newcomers in early results from today's primary election.  

But only a small portion of the votes had been tabulated and several races are very close. So, anything can happen over the next few hours or days as ballots are counted.

If no one candidate wins 50% of the vote in each race, the two top vote-getters will face off in a November runoff. 

Here is what's going on based on the results as of 11:45 pm:

Council District 1: Incumbent Gil Cedillo leads activist Eunisses Hernandez and may avoid a runoff.

Council  District 13: Incumbent Mitch O'Farrell appears headed to a runoff in a tight race with labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez.

District 2 School Board: Rocio Rivas, a policy advisor to school board member Jackie Goldberg, is leading in the early returns in the District 2 school board election. Education advocate Maria Brenes is running second.  

Mayor: District 14 Councilman Kevin De Leon, who lives in Eagle Rock, is a distant third in the race, behind Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.  Meanwhile,  Echo Park neighborhood council rep Alex Gruenenfelder, the youngest candidate in the mayor's race, is in 6th place out of a dozen candidates.

In other races: Maebe A Girl, the trans member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council, is a distant second behind Congressman Adam Schiff in California's 30th Congressional District.  Meanwhile, Tony Fanara, owner of Palermo's restaurant in Los Feliz, in the back of the pack running for governor. 

CD1.PNG

Council District 1 includes all or part of Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other communities.  

CD 13.PNG

Council District 13 includes all or part of Atwater Village, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake and other communities

LAUSD.PNG

District 2 includes all or part of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon and other communities. The current school board member, Monica Garcia, is termed out of office. 

mayor.PNG
30th Congressional District results

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments