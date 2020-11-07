Eastside neighborhoods erupted with cheers , honking horns, clanging pots and fireworks this morning as major news networks declared Joe Biden the winner in the presidential race against Donald Trump.

Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election by multiple media outlets at around 8:30 a.m. PST after reports surfaced that he would win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 needed to win the presidency.

Biden issued a statement shortly afterward declaring victory.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

Echo Park right now pic.twitter.com/MHh0LgSw2R — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) November 7, 2020

Eagle Rock today pic.twitter.com/FC7Z9kBs9Q — Amy Spalding 🌈🍔 (@theames) November 7, 2020