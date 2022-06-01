Even for Rick Taylor, a 50-year veteran of campaign consulting, the money flowing into this year’s City Council races stands out.
But it's not the contributions collected by the candidates that has attracted attention. Instead, its the big spending by groups independent of the campaigns that has been surprising.
In the Council District 1 and 13 races, independent spending on everything from online ads to lawn signs topped a combined $2.4 million*, according to the City Ethics Commission. This compares to about $1.9 million collected by the candidates.
While direct contributions to an official campaign are limited, independent spending is not - as long as there is no coordination with the candidate. Independents can also spend money to oppose specific candidates without necessarily endorsing others.
“I don’t think we’ve seen in quite awhile the kinds of dollars from independent sources that have been spent on various races throughout this whole city,” Taylor said.
Far and away, the biggest independent spender in the CD 1 and CD 13 races is the California Apartment Association. They’ve also been active in other Council and supervisor races throughout Los Angeles County, with a total of $2.5 million spent between the end of April and the end of May just on L.A. City Council races.
“Candidates that want to allow encampments next to parks and schools and eliminate the police department are irresponsible,” said Fred Sutton, senior vice president of Public Affairs at the CAA, “and the voters have a right to know.”
A distant second place is the labor union UNITE HERE Local 11, which has spent less than $500,000 on this round of Council races, but began spending it in January.
In Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood, the apartment association and others have backed incumbent Mitch O’Farrell with more than $800,000 in independent expenditures. Meanwhile, they also unleashed more than half a million dollars against challenger Hugo Soto-Martinez. You have them to thank for all those “No, Hugo” ads.
Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, benefited from about $125,000 in independent spending, primarily from unions. Many of those same groups have also dropped $125,000 against O’Farrell.
“Outside money is an unfortunate reality in modern politics,” Soto-Martinez told The Eastsider. “As for this race, my outside spending is by the union where I organized for 15 years.
O’Farrell’s campaign did not respond to questions.
In Council District 1, the apartment association as well as labor unions have spent more than $600,000 on incumbent Gil Cedillo, whose district includes Highland Park, Lincoln Heights and Westlake. They have also plowed more than $130,000 against Cedillo’s challenger, activist Eunisses Hernandez.
“While we can’t coordinate or control spending, the Councilmember is encouraged to see local working families via their unions, support him,” said Cedillo’s campaign manager, Robert Urteaga.
In the meantime, the only significant independent expenditures to support Hernandez - and oppose Cedillo - among independent spenders comes almost exclusively from a committee based in West Oakland. The L.A. Times says the spouse of Netflix’s CEO and a philanthropist who is the daughter of a hedge fund billionaire are among the donors to the committee.
This group, as well as Hernandez’s campaign, did not respond to questions for this report.
Taylor notes that independent spenders are playing by the rules of the game. But at this point, Taylor himself wouldn’t mind if the limits were lifted on direct contributions, and everything just had to go directly to the candidates.
“If a candidate wants to take $100,000 from anybody - an oil company or labor union or business organization - let them take it,” Taylor said. “And if it’s going to maybe cause them problems, then let them explain it.”
* All figures in this story are based on reports filed May 21 - 28 with the L.A. Ethics Commission. Go here for updated figures.
Council District 1
All or parts of Angelino Heights, Echo Park, Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights & Montecito Heights
Contributions Collected by Candidates
Independent Expenditures For and Against Candidates
Council District 13
All or parts of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park & Silver Lake
