Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall

After another raucous start to its meeting, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 today  to approve a pair of motions to censure Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal

It's the first time the council has censured council members since at least 1911, according to the city clerk's office.

