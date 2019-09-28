Casting your ballot during next year's primary will be a totally different experience than previous elections.

Instead of heading to your regular polling place, you will be directed to one of an estimated 1,000 new voting centers spread around the county that will be open 10 days before the election. Instead of stamping your choices in ink, you will use an iPad-like tablet housed in a bright yellow station (one of 31,000) to mark your ballot, which will be printed out on the spot for you to review and submit for counting.

Voters will be able to get an idea of what to expect this weekend during a mock election be held by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. In and near the Eastside voting centers will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm in Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, East Los Angeles and the L.A. Zoo (you can find the addresses below).

The mock election will have voters casting their votes on such burning issues as their favorite L.A. beach or worst freeway to get stuck in traffic. Voters will have the opportunity to make their selections in an online sample ballot, which will be turned into what's called Poll Pass. That pass with a QR code must be taken to a voting center for the vote to be officially cast. (Sorry, you cannot vote online).

The sites used during this weekend's mock election might also serve as voting centers during the real election, but nothing has been finalized yet, said a spokesman for the department.

Let us know how it goes. Eastsider freelance writer Brenda Rees will be taking part in the mock election and will share her experience next week.

Here are the Eastside area voting centers that will be open this weekend:

Cypress Park Voting Center

Cypress Park Branch Library

1150 Cypress Ave

Eagle Rock Voting Center

Yosemite Recreation Center

1840 Yosemite Dr

East Los Angeles Voting Center

Ruben F. Salazar Park Gymnasium

3864 Whittier Blvd.

Los Angeles Zoo

Mobile voting center at zoo entrance

5333 Zoo Dr.