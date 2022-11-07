Eunisses Hernandez

Eunisses Hernandez will be sworn into the L.A. City Council in December.

Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new City Council member representing Los Angeles' First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition.

Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both defied fierce and widespread calls to resign for taking part in a leaked 2021 conversation that involved racist comments and attempts to manipulate redistricting. Cedillo will leave office regardless in a few weeks.

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

