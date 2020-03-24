The L.A. Times reports that Kevin de León, former head of the California State Senate, is claiming a win in the race to succeed termed-out José Huizar as representative of Council District 14, which stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights.
De León had garnered nearly 53% of the vote of the March 3 primary based on preliminary results, which are expected to be finalized on March 27. He needed 50% or more of the vote to avoid a runoff election.
Second-place rival, community activist Cyndi Otteson, had a little more than 19% of the vote based on figures posted on Friday by the L.A. County Registrar-Records/County Clerk.
A spokesman for De León told the Times that with only about 400 ballots left to count, it would be impossible for another candidate emerge as the winner.
De León had an outsized amount of political experience, connections and cash backing him against the four other candidates in the race.
Huizar ends his term on a complicated note. His home and office were raided by the FBI two years ago, then no charges ended up being filed.
Separately, two former employees sued Huizar, charging that he retaliated against them for complaining about his alleged affair with a co-worker and other inappropriate office activities. The councilman’s wife, Richelle Huizar, had started her own campaign for her husband’s seat, but abandoned it after the raids.
