José Huizar is being termed out of his District 14 City Council seat, and his eventful time on the Council is coming to an end. Five candidates are on the March 3 ballot to replace him. With no incumbent running, the race for Council District 14 would seem to be wide open. Sort of.

But candidate Kevin de León, as former head of the California State Senate, is bringing an outsized amount of political experience and connections to the race.

Council District 14 District Neighborhoods: The district includes all or portions of Boyle Heights, Downtown LA, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon and Highland Park. Here's a map. Election Day: March 3, but you can vote in person starting Feb. 22 at new L.A. County Vote Centers. Runoff Election: If no one candidate wins 50% or more of the vote, the two top vote getters will compete in a runoff during the Nov. 3 general election.

In addition to De León, the field of candidates on the ballot include social worker and school counselor Raquel Zamora; businesswoman and experienced organizer Cyndi Otteson; non-profit organization executive John Jimenez, and current L.A. school board member Monica Garcia.

All five have spoken about their various policy ideas for homelessness, as well a need for expanding police foot patrols. All but De León have promised to serve a full term if elected.

If no one candidate wins 50% or more of the votes during the primary, the two top vote getters will compete in a runoff election will be held during the general election on November 3.

Huizar ends his term on a complicated note. His home and office were raided by the FBI two years ago, then no charges ended up being filed. Separately, two former employees sued Huizar, charging that he retaliated against them for complaining about his alleged affair with a co-worker and other inappropriate office activities. The councilman’s wife, Richelle Huizar, had started her own campaign for her husband’s seat, but abandoned it after the raids.

The Candidates

Aside De León, Monica Garcia may be the most high-profile candidate in this race. She has served on the L.A. School Board representing School District 2 since 2006, and has spent part of that tenure as board president. She touts her leadership in campaigning for a $7 billion school bond, which led to the construction of 131 new schools.

She has a master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Southern California, and she worked for Volunteers of America’s Talent Search Program as an academic advisor at Foshay Learning Center and Edison Middle School in LA Unified.

Kevin de León comes to this race with huge credits on his resume - four years in the State Assembly and eight years in the State Senate, including four years as president pro tempore. In endorsing him, the Los Angeles Times said "De León’s particular strength is envisioning ambitious solutions to major problems, then building alliances and using his political savvy to get them adopted."

As for fundraising, the Los Angeles Ethics Commission ended up lifting the campaign spending limit on the race after the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor spent more than $86,000 in support of De León.

A downside to this ambitious history: Some people think de León might not finish the term - that he might simply use the Council seat as a platform from which to run for mayor in 2022. He also refuses to deny that he might do exactly that. There has also been some controversy over whether he actually lives in the district.

Regarding homelessness, De León pointed to his work in the state Legislature getting more funds for housing. He also proposed identifying all city-owned real estate sites that could be used for housing, and using modular, prefabricated units.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Kevin de León campaign website

John Jimenez is the volunteer president and CEO of Operation Youth Educational Services. His resume also includes helping found the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council, and serving two terms as CIPA-1 Representative on the City of Los Angeles Community Action Agency/Community Action Board.

He has identified his top priorities as homelessness and affordable housing for seniors and young couples. "My experience and education add up to 45 years in the areas of administrating a nonprofit organization with a good track record in Crime Prevention and Intervention, he told the Boulevard Sentinel.

John Jimenez campaign website

The L.A. Times paid Cyndi Otteson the dubious compliment of almost - but not quite - endorsing her for the Council.

"Otteson is deeply versed in the granular functions of city government, and is known for her calm and courteous management of contentious public meetings," the newspaper said, on its way to endorsing Kevin De León instead. "In a race against opponents with her level of expertise and experience, Otteson might easily win The Times’ endorsement."

The contentious public meetings to which the Times refers were at the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council, where Otteson served as vice president. She is now President of Miry’s List, a nonprofit that helps refugee families resettle in the U.S. Outside of public service, Otteson leads media and marketing strategy for Fortune 500 brands and global agencies. She is a second-generation Korean/American, and was born in Downtown Los Angeles.

Her take on homelessness is that housing is the long-term solution, but that new ideas were also needed. She suggested low-barrier shelters, and more renter protections.

Cyndi Otteson campaign website

Zamora was born in Boyle Heights and is currently a social worker in local foster homes, and a student counselor in the L.A. Unified School District. She has also worked as an English teacher for adults. She has a Masters of Social Work (MSW) degree from USC. In a recent debate on housing, Zamora called for expanding services to help people on the streets who are dealing with trauma and addiction.

Raquel Zamora campaign website