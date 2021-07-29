"Who do I call about all this noise?!"
Well, what kind of noise are you talking about?
The Eastside has a full menu of clamor and distractions that can wake you up, ruin your podcast recordings, and frighten your pets: Construction, fireworks, landscaping equipment, barking dogs, films production, and of course, helicopters.
So. Many. Helicopters.
The following is a list of resources for filing complaints about the noise - depending on what kind of noise it is.
Aircraft
LAPD helicopters:
Call LAPD Air Support Division 1-213-485-2600
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department helicopters:
Los Angeles County Sheriff Department dispatch (LASD): 1-562-421-2701
Sheriff’s Department’s general complain form.
Other helicopters:
** Federal Aviation Administration - Noise Ombudsman
Email: 9-awa-noiseombudsman@faa.gov
Voice mail: 1-202-267-3521.
Snail mail:
Federal Aviation Administration
Aviation Noise Ombudsman, AEE-2
800 Independence Ave. S.W.
Washington, DC 20591
** Regional Ombudsman for Southern California
Ivan Gutierrez
Email: 9-awp-noise@faa.gov
Phone: 1-424-405-8020
Fireworks
Noise or not, fire works are illegal. So they can be reported through the usual channels of municipal services and law enforcement.
Police non-emergency phone
1-877-ASK-LAPD, or 1-877-275-5273
City services
Phone - 311
Animals
Most of us have a barking dog or two somewhere nearby. A few poor souls even live within crowing range of a rooster. Try the following resources:
City of Los Angeles
Barking dog complaints must be submitted in writing to your local Animal Care and Control Center with the name, address, and telephone number of the complainant, a description of the nuisance, and the name and address of the dog owner.
If you live within the City of Los Angeles, the local animal control center is:
North Central Animal Care and Control Center
3201 Lacy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90031
1-888-4LAPET1 (1-888-452-7381)
1-213-485-5767
East Los Angeles
If you live in unincorporated East LA, contact:
L.A. County Animal Care and Control - Noise complaint form
Other Noise
Gas leaf blower
City of L.A., Bureau of Street Services - 1-213-847-6000
Fixed equipment
(Includes industrial and commercial machinery and equipment such as pumps, fans, compressors, air conditioners, and refrigeration equipment.)
Department of Building and Safety: 1-213-252-3039
Film shoots
Film LA: 1-213-977-8600
Construction, deliveries, trash pick-up, and nightclubs
LAPD Noise Enforcement Team - 1-213-996-1250
Construction - allowable hours:
- Monday through Friday, 7 am to 9 pm
- Saturdays and National Holidays, 8 am to 6 pm
- Sundays, no construction except for residents
Trash pick-up - allowable hours, if the trash bin is within 200 feet of a resident:
- 6 am to 9 pm
Deliveries - allowable hours, within 200 feet of a resident:
- 7 am to 10 pm
Nightclubs
- Clubs are in violation of the noise ordinance if they exceed the ambient noise level of their area by more than five decibels.
Forget the helicopters - who do we call for parties that go on until 3 or 4 am every weekend?? Sheriff Department does not show up and told me one time when I called they were too busy working on a shooting to respond. Really??? ALL officers were working on 1 shooting?? Who do we call???
