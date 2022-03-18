The field of Los Angeles elected office candidates who will appear on the June primary ballot was finalized by the Los Angeles City Clerk today.

Each candidate for mayor, city attorney, controller and City Council seats were required to submit petitions with at least 500 valid signatures. Those submitting at least 1,000 valid signatures avoided paying a $300 filing fee.

Mayoral Candidates

Those to qualify for the mayoral election ballot include the five most prominent candidates:

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles

City Councilmen Joe Buscaino, Council District 15

City Councilman Kevin de León, Council District 14

City Attorney Mike Feuer

Real estate developer Rick Caruso

Other candidates that will appear on the ballot:

Real estate agent and former Metro board member Mel Wilson

Entrepreneur Ramit Varma

Self-described business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson

Community activist Gina Viola

Echo Park Neighborhood Council member Alex Gruenenfelder Smith

Businessman Craig Greiwe

Lawyer Andrew Kim

City Attorney Candidates

Those who have qualified for the ballot in the city attorney race are:

Deputy City Attorney Richard Kim

California Democratic Party Treasurer Teddy Kapur

Civil rights attorney Faisal M. Gill

Former radio host and former president of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works Kevin James

Federal prosecutor Marina Torres

Financial law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto

Deputy City Attorney Sherri Onica Valle Cole

City Controller Candidates

Controller candidates who have qualified are:

City Councilman Paul Koretz

Certified public accountant and housing justice advocate Kenneth Mejia

Self-described public school teacher J. Carolan O'Gabhann

City Attorney's Office spokesman Rob Wilcox

Self-described chief financial officer David Vahedi

CFO and Assistant Director of the Department of Public Works' Bureau of Street Services Stephanie Clements

Reid Lidow, a former executive officer to Mayor Eric Garcetti

City Council District 1 Candidates

Incumbent Councilman Gil Cedillo

Public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez

City Council District 3 Candidates

Incumbent Councilman Bob Blumenfield

Businessman and Child Development Institute Board Member Scott Silverstein

City Council District 5 Candidates

Katy Young Yaroslavsky, former senior environment and arts policy deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and a daughter-in-law of former Supervisor and Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky.

Attorney and small business owner Sam Yebri

UCLA School of Law lecturer Jimmy Biblarz

Former chair of the Mid City West Neighborhood Council Scott Epstein

City Council District 7 Candidates

Incumbent Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez

Community advocate Elisa Avalos

City Council District 9 Candidates

Incumbent Councilman Curren Price

Education advocate Dulce Vasquez

Council District 11 Candidates

Civil rights attorney Erin Darling

Former adviser to a Board of Education member Allison Holdorff Polhill

Attorney and former Board of Public Works President Greg Good

Attorney Traci Park

Former Venice Neighborhood Council member and land use attorney Mike Newhouse

Venice Neighborhood Council President Jim Murez

Self-identified medical delivery driver Mat Smith

Teacher Midsanon "Soni" Lloyd all qualified for the ballot.

Council District 13 Candidates

Incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell

Community organizer Al Corado

Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Johnson

Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez

Kate Pynoos, former homelessness policy adviser to Councilman Mike Bonin

Council District 15 Candidates

Harbor City Neighborhood Council President Danielle Sandoval

Tim McOsker, businessman and chief of staff for then-Mayor James Hahn

Educator and community organizer Bryant Odega

Businessman and former Port of Los Angeles marketing manager Anthony Santic

The candidates will appear on the June 7 primary. The general election will be held on Nov. 8