The field of Los Angeles elected office candidates who will appear on the June primary ballot was finalized by the Los Angeles City Clerk today.
Each candidate for mayor, city attorney, controller and City Council seats were required to submit petitions with at least 500 valid signatures. Those submitting at least 1,000 valid signatures avoided paying a $300 filing fee.
Mayoral Candidates
Those to qualify for the mayoral election ballot include the five most prominent candidates:
- Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles
- City Councilmen Joe Buscaino, Council District 15
- City Councilman Kevin de León, Council District 14
- City Attorney Mike Feuer
- Real estate developer Rick Caruso
Other candidates that will appear on the ballot:
- Real estate agent and former Metro board member Mel Wilson
- Entrepreneur Ramit Varma
- Self-described business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson
- Community activist Gina Viola
- Echo Park Neighborhood Council member Alex Gruenenfelder Smith
- Businessman Craig Greiwe
- Lawyer Andrew Kim
City Attorney Candidates
Those who have qualified for the ballot in the city attorney race are:
- Deputy City Attorney Richard Kim
- California Democratic Party Treasurer Teddy Kapur
- Civil rights attorney Faisal M. Gill
- Former radio host and former president of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works Kevin James
- Federal prosecutor Marina Torres
- Financial law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto
- Deputy City Attorney Sherri Onica Valle Cole
City Controller Candidates
Controller candidates who have qualified are:
- City Councilman Paul Koretz
- Certified public accountant and housing justice advocate Kenneth Mejia
- Self-described public school teacher J. Carolan O'Gabhann
- City Attorney's Office spokesman Rob Wilcox
- Self-described chief financial officer David Vahedi
- CFO and Assistant Director of the Department of Public Works' Bureau of Street Services Stephanie Clements
- Reid Lidow, a former executive officer to Mayor Eric Garcetti
City Council District 1 Candidates
- Incumbent Councilman Gil Cedillo
- Public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez
City Council District 3 Candidates
- Incumbent Councilman Bob Blumenfield
- Businessman and Child Development Institute Board Member Scott Silverstein
City Council District 5 Candidates
- Katy Young Yaroslavsky, former senior environment and arts policy deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and a daughter-in-law of former Supervisor and Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky.
- Attorney and small business owner Sam Yebri
- UCLA School of Law lecturer Jimmy Biblarz
- Former chair of the Mid City West Neighborhood Council Scott Epstein
City Council District 7 Candidates
- Incumbent Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez
- Community advocate Elisa Avalos
City Council District 9 Candidates
- Incumbent Councilman Curren Price
- Education advocate Dulce Vasquez
Council District 11 Candidates
- Civil rights attorney Erin Darling
- Former adviser to a Board of Education member Allison Holdorff Polhill
- Attorney and former Board of Public Works President Greg Good
- Attorney Traci Park
- Former Venice Neighborhood Council member and land use attorney Mike Newhouse
- Venice Neighborhood Council President Jim Murez
- Self-identified medical delivery driver Mat Smith
- Teacher Midsanon "Soni" Lloyd all qualified for the ballot.
Council District 13 Candidates
- Incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell
- Community organizer Al Corado
- Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Johnson
- Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez
- Kate Pynoos, former homelessness policy adviser to Councilman Mike Bonin
Council District 15 Candidates
- Harbor City Neighborhood Council President Danielle Sandoval
- Tim McOsker, businessman and chief of staff for then-Mayor James Hahn
- Educator and community organizer Bryant Odega
- Businessman and former Port of Los Angeles marketing manager Anthony Santic
The candidates will appear on the June 7 primary. The general election will be held on Nov. 8
